Imphal: A joint team of the Indian Army, assisted by Assam Rifles, CRPF, ITBP, BSF, and Manipur Police during the past 24 hours, conducted counter-insurgency operations resulting in the apprehension of six cadres of different underground outfits operating in Manipur and recovery of weapon cache, an official stated on Sunday.

The official stated that the joint team conducted the operation in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur of the state.

During the operation, the team apprehended six cadres of different underground outfits and recovered a weapon cache comprising twenty-two guns, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores at the vulnerable areas across the border, the official confirmed.

The official asserted that the team during the operation, apprehended two cadres of the underground outfit along with a pistol from the Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district. The team also recovered four weapons comprising one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Carbine, one .303 Rifle, one Double barrel Rifle from Chandpur of Bishnupur district.

Further, the team recovered one SLR, one 303 Rifle, one gun with a telescopic sight, one 0.177 gun, two Pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores from Khongham Pat of Imphal West.

The team also recovered one Carbine, four Pistols, one .22 Rifle, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, two Single Bore Barrel Rifles, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores from Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district.

During a search operation in the Kakching district, the team apprehended two cadres of the underground outfit, resulting in the recovery of two pistols, ammunition, and war-like stores from Khongjom Khebaching.

Moreover, the team also arrested two cadres of the underground outfit from D Vaison of the Churachandpur district, the official added.