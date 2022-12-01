IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised age-old Indian tradition of holding fairs and festivals.

PM Narendra Modi said that festivals enriches the culture and also boosts the economy where such events are organsised.

“The centuries-old tradition of festivals and fairs in our country not only enriches the culture but also boosts the local economy,” PM Modi said while addressing the Manipur Sangai Festival virtually from Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi described the Manipur Sangai Festival as a world-class tourist destination and congratulated the people of the state for its successful organisation.

He pointed out that the Manipur Sangai Festival is being organised after a gap of two years owing to the COPID-19 pandemic and expressed delight at the grand scale of arrangements.

“Manipur Sangai Festival highlights the spirit and passion of the people of Manipur,” the Prime Minister remarked as he applauded the efforts of the Manipur government in organising the festival.

Remarking on Manipur’s abundant natural beauty, cultural richness and diversity, the Prime Minister said that everyone should visit the state at least once.

The Prime Minister further added that Manipur is like an elegant garland where one can witness a mini-India in the state.