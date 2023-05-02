Imphal: On Monday morning, Manipur police commandos recovered a total of 21 old rusted AK rifle magazines from a fish farming pond in Nambol Thiyam village, which is located about 15 km from Imphal in the Bishnupur district.

The search operation was launched following a complaint made by Rk Ajoy Singh, the owner of the fish farm, who discovered the magazines during developmental works at the pond.

Singh informed the police that the insurgents have frequented the village while the insurgency movements were at its peace about 2 decades ago.

Since then, the commandos of the Imphal West district police rushed to the spot and launched the search operation leading to the recovery of the 21 magazines.

The recovered items have been placed in the Imphal West district police station for further legal proceedings and investigation.