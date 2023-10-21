Imphal: Assam Rifles troops guarding the Indo-Myanmar border seized approximately Rs 92.37 crores worth of contraband areca nuts packed in 13,365 bags during a search operation in the general area of Namlee and Wanglee villages of Manipur‘s Kamjong district on Friday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a search operation in the suspected areas.

During the operation, they intercepted a vehicle and discovered several dumps of the contraband areca nuts concealed in the surrounding areas. The seized areca nuts are estimated to be worth Rs 92.37 crores in the regional markets.

An alleged smuggler was also arrested along with one vehicle engaged in the transportation of the illegal items.

Following his interrogation, the troops were able to locate additional dumps of the contraband areca nuts.

The arrested person along with the seized items was handed over to the Forest Beat Officer, Nambashi of the Kamjong district for further investigation.