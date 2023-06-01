IMPHAL: The Manipur unit of Shiv Sena, on Thursday (June 01), has suggested the Manipur and central governments to revoke the suspension of operations (SoO) pacts with Kuki militant groups.

The Manipur Shiv Sena stated that revoking SoO with Kuki militant groups is a must to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

This statement was made by president of the Manipur unit of Shiv Sena M Tombi Singh while briefing the media in Imphal.

Manipur Shiv Sena chief M Tombi Singh asked the Kuki militant groups to “immediately cease attacks on Meitei civilians”.

Tombi also stressed on taking action against Kuki militants, who are allegedly targeting the Meitei population in Manipur.

The Manipur Shiv Sena chief also informed that the part will submit memorandums to the President and the Prime Minister.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.