IMPHAL: Padma Shri Wareppa Naba, renowned theatre and Shumang Leela personality from Manipur, died in Imphal on Sunday.

He was 83.

Naba was honored with Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to the world of theatre in Manipur.

A blend of tradition, music, dance and contemporary imagination is portrayed through his Shuman Leela, Manipuri courtyard play.

Wareppa Naba was also a prominent Sarkirtana performing artist and a popular theatre artist and a director IN Manipur.

He also wrote more than 20 plays and conducted more than 40 intensive theatre workshops for youngsters.

He received 23 awards at the state and national levels.

Expressing grief, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh prayed for the departed soul and extended sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

“Aggrieved to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Wareppa Naba who was a renowned theatre personality. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace at the heavenly abode of almighty God,” Manipur CM Biren Singh tweeted on Sunday.

Wareppa Naba, son of a prominent Sankirtana performing artiste and a popular theatre actor of the yesteryears, spent his early life in the field of traditional art and culture under the guidelines from his father.

He was conferred Padmashri Award, in 2017 for his contribution to the field of Art and Culture and was also conferred National Vayoshreshtha Saman, in 2018 for his contribution to the field of Creative Art.