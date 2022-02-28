Imphal: The first phase of Manipur Assembly elections recorded 67.53% voter turnout till 3 pm on Monday amid the sporadic incidents of violence.

Voting in 38 Assembly constituencies began at 7 am in 1,721 polling stations in five districts amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, are in the fray, they said.

At least one person was injured in a clash between two parties in Churachandpur district. An EVM was damaged, and it was later replaced.

Congress workers allegedly vandalised a BJP polling booth in Kakwa area in Langthabal constituency in Imphal West district, while a vehicle of an NPP candidate was damaged by supporters of a rival group in Keirao seat, although nobody was injured in the incident.

Voting was stalled at a polling station in Saitu constituency this morning after a clash broke out between two groups, police said. This is the first of the two-part election in the insurgency-hit state.