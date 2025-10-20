Guwahati: A sit-in protest was staged on Sunday at Singjamei Chingamakha in Manipur’s Imphal West, demanding justice for Dr. Asem Rita Devi, a 67-year-old retired physiotherapist who was murdered at her home in Yaiskul Chingakham Leirak on October 13.

Dr. Rita, who previously served at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was found dead at her residence on the birthday of her only son.

The untoward incident has sparked fear and outrage among residents, especially women, raising serious concerns about the safety of women inside their own homes.

Protester A. Tuleshwori Devi said the murder has deeply shaken the community and created a growing sense of insecurity among women.

She criticised the authorities for failing to make any arrests, even several days after the incident, and urged them to act swiftly.

She emphasised that ensuring justice for Dr. Rita is essential to restoring public confidence and safeguarding women’s rights and safety in society.

Police and forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence; however, they have not identified or arrested any suspects yet.

Officials confirmed that the investigation remains active, although they have yet to establish major leads.

The protesters strongly condemned the brutal murder and called on the authorities concerned to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

They also urged authorities to implement concrete measures to improve women’s safety and security across the state.