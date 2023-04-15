IMPHAL: The proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) observed its 43rd foundation day on Saturday with the main event being held at its 131 battalion.

The banned KCP is more concerned with the preservation of the Meitei culture and demands the secession of Manipur from India.

A release signed by the secretary in charge, information, S Mangal stated the observation was also organized at Central Head Quarter (CHQ), General Headquarters (GHQ), Training Centre, and Tactical Units in different areas.

The programme commenced with lighting the inaugural lamp and raising the flag which was followed by a reading of the central committee’s annual report.

The release stated that the indigenous people of Manipur are on the verge of being overrun by the burgeoning outsiders’ and a large influx of Myanmar nationals along the borders poses the biggest threat to the already fragile demography of the state.

Mendicant Manipur has been reduced to an industry-less consumerist economy unsustainably dependent on external supplies for the most basic necessities including food, medicine, and textiles.

Also read: Manipur: KCP rebel ‘responsible for ruthless extortions’ arrested

Manipur has been suffering the impacts of drugs and a large number of youth had fallen prey to tobacco products, alcohol, and pharmaceutical drugs.

Now poppy is being extensively cultivated in Manipur and heroin is manufactured in the State, it alleged.