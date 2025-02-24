Manipur: Proscribed KCP cadre arrested in Imphal East

Imphal: A 47-year-old man stated to be a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party Noyol group was arrested in Imphal East district, Manipur on Sunday night.

Based on inputs, a team of central security forces rushed to a vulnerable area in Imphal East.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

There were inputs that some undergrounds were trying to extort money from the masses, especially government employees and business establishments.

During the operation conducted with state police, Damu Kangjam alias Ningjaba (47), a KCP cadre was arrested from Chingarel Tejpur under the Porompat Police station in Imphal East District on Sunday at around 8 pm.

The police report said, “Damu K is involved in extortion of money from the general public, private firms, government officials etc.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused was handed over to the Porompat Police Station for further legal action.