Imphal: For the first time, the Manipur Police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of stealing a battery from a mobile tower located at Bashikhong Bazar in Imphal East, officials reported on Monday.

Following an investigation into a case of battery theft, the police arrested one Heisnam Sanjit Kumar (33), a resident of Moirang Konjengbam Leikai in Bishnupur district.

He was apprehended from Kongba Bazar under Irilbung Police Station, Imphal East district.

The police said that the market value of the battery is Rs 80,000, while the battery along with its accessories is worth Rs 2 lakh.

Upon interrogating the arrestee, the police found that well-trained technicians were involved in the theft racket, as only experienced technicians can safely disconnect the battery, even a small error during disconnection could cause a dangerous explosion.

The stolen battery and other equipment are often sold for their resale value. Some of the criminals are ex-employees who use their knowledge and old IDs to gain access to the towers.

This type of crime can have serious consequences, as it can disable mobile services during emergencies when backup batteries are needed, the police said.

The police stated that further investigation is underway to recover the stolen items, as this is the first such case in the state.

The accused was produced before the court and has been remanded to police custody for four days.

The investigation is ongoing, and further links are expected to come to light soon.