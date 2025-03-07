Imphal: Central and state police of Manipur have dismantled 15 illegal bunkers allegedly built by anti-socials at strategic locations in Kangpokpi district, primarily inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur.

During the operations conducted at three hotspots over the past 24 hours, authorities recovered arms, ammunition, and a wireless handset.

A joint security force, comprising state police and Assam Rifles personnel, took down the illegal bunkers at Haraothel, K Langnom, and Khengjang areas on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence gathered from various sources across the state, the joint team launched a special operation, targeting three bunkers at Haraothel village under the Leimakhong police station, located in Kangpokpi district near Imphal West.

The team then proceeded to K Langnom and Khengjang, where they successfully dismantled 12 more bunkers.

In these twin operations, the forces recovered two self-loading rifles, two locally made pumpi guns, 59 12-bore cartridges, a bulletproof helmet, and a wireless handset.

The officials stated that the joint forces took control of the areas to promote peaceful coexistence among all communities.