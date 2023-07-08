Imphal: One commando from the Manipur police was killed, while four others sustained injuries in separate armed attacks in the violence-hit southern region of the state on Saturday, police said.

The injured people include a police commando, one personnel from the 3rd India Reserve Battalion, a young civilian, and a local farmer.

In the past 24 hours, a joint operation conducted by the Manipur police and Central Security forces led to the destruction of 33 bunkers in Kangopkpi and Bishnupur districts, as reported by the Common Control Police Room.

During one of the incidents, an unidentified assailant fired a mortar from the Thanjing foothill area, which struck the residence of 18-year-old Md Waris Khan in Kwakta Ward Number 8 in Bishnupur district. Khan sustained injuries from the mortar fragments.

In another incident, armed gunmen opened fire and threw explosive devices towards the Imphal West Police stationed at Koutruk and NSUI Complex from nearby hills in Bethel village.

The security forces successfully repelled the attackers, and the situation is now under control.

At Phoubakchao Awang Leikai, armed miscreants targeted the security forces from different directions, resulting in bullet injuries to two commando personnel from Bishnupur district and one civilian from Kangvai village. One of the commandos later succumbed to his injuries.

Additionally, a member of the 3rd IRB sustained injuries to his left side during the attack. An immediate search operation was launched, leading to the repulsion of the assailants.

In response to the escalating violence, state and central security forces carried out extensive search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas, including the Langza area hill up near Khoijumantabi, the eastern and western Chinglangmei hill range in Churachandpur district, Ukha Tampak, Phuaisanghai, Morirang Turel Mapal, Ward number 9 and Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai in Bishnupur district, Sokom village, Nazareth village, Khaiphom village, Sahumphai village, and Khubi bazar areas in Kakching district of Manipur.