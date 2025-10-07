Imphal: Manipur Police and Assam Rifles brought laurels to the northeastern states after participating in the 74th All India Police Wrestling Cluster and Boxing Championship 2025–26, held in Karnal, Madhuban, Haryana, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Director General of Manipur Police, Rajiv Singh, on Monday, October 6, felicitated three police personnel who won medals at the championships, which were held from September 20 to 24, 2025.

The felicitation ceremony took place at the Manipur Police Headquarters, where the DGP congratulated the medal winners and all participants, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence in future competitions.

Among the medalists from Manipur Police was Assistant Sub-Inspector (W/ASI) S. Rani Devi, who secured a gold medal in the arm wrestling event.

Constable P. Nandajit Singh also brought home a gold medal in the bodybuilding (60 kg) category.

Meanwhile, W/ASI M. Memcha Devi earned a silver medal in the arm wrestling event. Their achievements were celebrated as a proud moment for the state police force.

Assam Rifles also delivered a commendable performance in the championships. In the men’s category, the team won a total of five medals.

Rifleman (Rfn) Myson Moirangthem secured a gold medal, while Rfn Sohil Khan (55 kg), Rfn Neeraj (70 kg), Rfn Vinay Rawat (85 kg), and Rfn Deepak Sunwar (90 kg) each won bronze medals.

With this collective effort, the Assam Rifles men’s team finished in third place overall.

In the women’s category, Rfw Laxmi (48 kg) clinched a gold medal, and Rfw Sanju (60 kg) took silver.

Additionally, Rfw Priti Rajendra Banekar (65 kg), Rfw N. Menaka Devi (70 kg), and Rfw Sohini (75 kg) each earned bronze medals.

The women’s team concluded the tournament in fourth place overall.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General of Assam Rifles, along with all ranks of the force, congratulated the Assam Rifles team for their commendable and spirited performance at the national event.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) emerged as the overall champions of the 74th All India Police Wrestling Cluster and Boxing Championship 2025–26.