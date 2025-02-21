Manipur DGP urges youth to choose sports for growth

Imphal: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, IPS, has urged misguided youths to channel their energy into sports, promoting constructive and positive development.

Highlighting the impact of prolonged violence on young people in the sensitive border state, he emphasized that sports can act as a powerful unifying force.

In an official statement, the DGP appealed to anti-social elements to turn to sports as a positive alternative while encouraging young athletes to compete with integrity and passion. He noted that the Manipur Police Department has over 400 sportspersons in its ranks, including legendary figures like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu, who continue to inspire and support aspiring athletes.

Rajiv Singh made these remarks while inaugurating the 4th Master Boys and Girls Boxing Championship and the 1st State Level Blue Cubs Baby League at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal on Thursday. The event celebrated sportsmanship, dedication, and the immense potential of young athletes.

Recognizing Manipur’s rich sporting heritage, the police chief stressed the importance of nurturing young talent, instilling discipline, and fostering dreams from an early age. He praised the organizers, sponsors, and volunteers for their commitment to providing a platform for budding athletes.

The DGP underscored the role of sports in shaping character, fostering community bonds, and guiding youth toward meaningful pursuits. Reaffirming Manipur Police’s commitment to youth development, he highlighted their motto “Catch Them Young,” ensuring that children receive opportunities to excel and build a brighter future.