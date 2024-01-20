Manipur: Police arrest vehicle lifter, recover stolen bikes in Imphal

Imphal: Police in Manipur have arrested a suspected vehicle lifter and recovered two stolen bikes in an operation carried out in the southern parts of the state.

The suspect, identified as Md Amir Khan, was arrested near Lilong Alia Lamkhai area while his two accomplices managed to escape.

According to a police report, a team from Lilong Police Station was conducting a frisking-checking operation on National Highway 102 when they spotted three men driving away on an unregistered Activa and a TVS NTORQ.

The police team managed to apprehend Khan, but the other two suspects fled under the cover of darkness.

During questioning, Khan confessed to stealing the TVS NTORQ from the Canchipur area near Manipur University earlier that day.

He also admitted to using the Activa to commit the theft.

Based on his information, police recovered two other two-wheelers from a location in the Lilong area.

The engine numbers of all the recovered vehicles were found to have been tampered with.

Police have registered a case and are investigating to nab the absconding suspects.

“We have arrested one person and recovered two stolen bikes. We are confident of nabbing the other two suspects soon,” said a police spokesperson.