Imphal: The Manipur Police, in coordination with central forces, have dismantled an interstate drug syndicate and arrested two alleged smugglers during an operation on NH-102 at Sekmai in Imphal West district over the past 24 hours.

Police officials said the operation was launched following a tip-off regarding the syndicate’s activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ramjan Ahmed Laskar (26), a resident of Dakshin Kachudaram village in Cachar district, Assam, and Mirinshing Lunghaar (38) from Teinem Village in Ukhrul district, Manipur.

A total of 26.470 kilograms of contraband ganja was recovered from three bags during the operation at Awang Sekmai under Sekmai Police Station, Imphal West.

During questioning, the accused revealed that the drugs had been sourced from Imphal East and Ukhrul districts and were destined for Assam.

The suspects have been booked under the Narcotic Affairs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023, and both the arrestees along with the seized contraband have been deposited at Sekmai Police Station for further legal proceedings.