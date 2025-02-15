Manipur Police arrest 10 underground cadres in anti-extortion crackdown

Imphal: The Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos has arrested ten underground cadres from different insurgent groups for their involvement in extortion activities across the valley districts.

During separate operations, the police recovered a pistol with three live rounds, two two-wheelers, ten mobile phones, and incriminating documents, including demand letters.

According to police sources, four cadres belonged to the Kangleipak Community Party – Noyon, another four were from the KCP People’s War Group, while one cadre each was affiliated with the United National Liberation Front – Pambei and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak.

The arrests were made from multiple hideouts in the greater Imphal area within the past 24 hours. The ages of the arrested individuals range from 22 to 55 years.

The police revealed that these cadres were actively involved in extortion and kidnapping, targeting government officials, the general public, and commercial establishments, including petrol pumps.

Authorities emphasized that these arrests and seizures mark a major success for law enforcement since Manipur came under President’s Rule on February 13, 2025.

The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.