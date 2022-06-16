Guwahati: Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Manipur Police have arrested People’s Liberation Army (PLA) cadre in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched the operation on Tuesday which led to the apprehension, it said.

The arrested cadre was handed over to Nambol Police Station for further investigation.

In another operation, Somsai Battalion foiled liquor smuggling from Somra near Tusom village in the Ukhrul district on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted one Bolero pick-up vehicle carrying illegal foreign liquor near Tusom village along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The seized liquor was assessed to be worth Rs 4.38 lakhs, according to the official report.

The seized liquor along with arrested smugglers and vehicles have been handed over to Jessami Police Station for further legal action, it added.