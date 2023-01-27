IMPHAL: Security agencies in Manipur have nabbed a cadre of the underground rebel outfit PLA along with a drugs smuggler.

The two individuals were nabbed by security personnel from Jiribam in Manipur.

28.40gm of heroin powder worth approximately Rs 3 lakhs was seized from the two arrested individuals.

The arrests and seizure were made when the seven insurgent outfits including proscribed PLA, UNLF, PREPAK and KCP called the shutdown in Manipur for 18 hours that culminated at 6 pm on Thursday.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles claimed that one of the two persons nabbed with narcotic drugs in Manipur’s Jiribam district is an active cadre of the PLA.

The apprehended individuals along with seized drugs were then handed over to Manipur police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.