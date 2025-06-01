Imphal: A joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles successfully rescued around 1,000 people, including women, children, and elderly individuals, from flood-affected areas in Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Saturday, marking the first day of Operation Jal Rahat-2, according to a defense statement.

The rescue mission was launched after the Imphal River overflowed and breached its embankments at two locations in Imphal East, leaving thousands homeless.

Responding to urgent requests for assistance from the Deputy Commissioner, the joint forces evacuated approximately 1,000 people, including 10 to 20 differently-abled and elderly individuals. All evacuees were safely relocated to higher ground and secure locations. On-site aid included drinking water, food packets, and immediate medical support provided by health experts from Assam Rifles.

In a separate but related operation, the All India Radio (AIR) office in Imphal was swiftly evacuated following a request from its Director, as the premises were severely flooded. The quick action ensured the safe relocation of staff and critical IT and communication equipment, safeguarding essential broadcasting infrastructure.

The joint operation covered multiple flood-affected areas, including Porompat, Wankhei, Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, and Nongmeibung Raj Bari in both Imphal East and West districts.

