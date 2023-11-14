Imphal: Opposition leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday urged the governments at the center and state to give the main focus on holding talks to find a permanent solution to the ongoing ethnic violence that entered 7 months.

Okram Ibobi Singh, who is also the leader of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee was talking to the newsmen on the sideline of the 134 birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday.

Okram Ibobi Singh, who is also leader of the 10 opposition political parties in the state stated that in a democratic country like India, initiation of talks followed by meaningful dialogue for finding any political solution would be the main focus when the violence beseized all around.

Ibobi who has been elected from the Khangabok Assembly constituency in Manipur’s Thoubal district was speaking against the backdrop of the government’s failure to find out any positive solution to the present crisis in this strife-torn state.

In reply to a question posed by a newsman, Ibobi said that it would be the right path of the ruling governments to construct the houses destroyed in the violence and safely return the displaced persons to their homestead for initiative a new lease of life for those affected by the violence.

Notably, the Manipur government is at present preparing to construct permanent houses for the displaced persons some of whom are now taking shelter at the fabricated houses and different relief camps across the state.

The state has been witnessing a series of ethnic clashes between two main communities, the Meiteis and the Nagas, since June this year. The violence has claimed the lives of over 100 people and displaced thousands of others.