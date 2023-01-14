Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday successfully carried out “Operation drones” – flight tests and demonstration of drones on the lawn of his official residence.

He said that these drones capable of spraying herbicides have been produced for extensive aerial surveys to intensify the state government’s War on Drugs campaigns. A total of 4 drones were procured.

The statement comes after receiving an aerial survey report submitted by CAF & PD Minister L Susindro Meitei who led the state officials on a helicopter ride detecting mass poppy plantations spotted in the interior hill ranges in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Kangpokpi on Friday.

The state government, in its fight to root out illegal drug trading, is exploring the use of drones to spray herbicides for destroying the poppy plants as most of the poppy plantations are in remote and inaccessible areas to avoid police and law enforcement personnel interventions.

The government is implementing Externally Aided Projects (EAP) worth 5712 crores and has another 9141 Crores worth of projects in the pipeline, says the chief minister in an official meeting at his office on Saturday. A survey of forest areas will be conducted with the help of helicopters and drones and any poppy plantation will be destroyed, said he.

Highlighting the problems caused by deforestation, the Chief Minister asked the forest officials to educate the people on forest-related laws and implement the same. He said that tree saplings will be planted in the deforested hills.

He also directed the police and forest department not to spare anyone found guilty of destroying the forest by cultivating poppy plants.