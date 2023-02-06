Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday launched a “Foreigner Detention Centre,” (FDC) at Sajiwa jail in Imphal east district, about 7 km from Imphal city to house the illegal immigrants.

The development comes after a large number of Myanmar nationals entered Manipur without valid documents.

At present there are over 160 Myanmarese nationals in different jails in Imphal and Churachandpur, official sources said on Monday.

In an order, Manipur governor G Nanesan states, “The whole premise of the newly constructed unused building at the southern side of Sajiwa complex, which is outside the present Sajiwa jail is the foreigner detention centre.”

The Director General of Prisons, Manipur has been assigned the tasks to make the FDC functional.

Moreover, the Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Government of Manipur has also been directed to provide medical staff and other medical facilities to run the FDC, the order states.

On Sunday ten illegal Myanmarese nationals including six females are found and arrested in Vaal Veng, New Laamka, Churachandpur.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in a tweet said that legal actions will be initiated against those house owners who have given shelter to illegal immigrants.