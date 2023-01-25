Imphal: Strongly condemning the killing of a BJP Manipur leader by an individual possessing a licensed gun, Manipur Chief Minister on Tuesday announced reviewing norms pertaining to the issuance of firearm licenses and tracing sources of the proliferation of unauthorized guns to curb unwanted in the future.

After paying last respects to the slain BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor at its party head office in Imphal, N Biren, also BJP state leader told the newsmen that gun licenses should be renewed only after conducting a verification on the applicant’s general health and mental health.

Blaming the previous government for issuing gun licenses on trivial matters enjoying nepotism and favouritism, the CM who also holds a home portfolio said that his incumbent government has always restricted issuing the of gun licenses. He, however, didn’t mention how many licensed gun holders are there in the state.

Asked about the motive behind the killing of L Rameshwor, the CM disclosed that it was an individual issue leading to the killing with a licensed firearm.

Biren also appreciated the police for their early arrest and surrender of the prime accused to the government. But the matter would be in-depth investigations of whether there be a large gang behind the killing, he said.

Prime accused Ayekpam Keshorjit (46) and his accomplice Ricky Ponting alias Amu have been now in police custody. The due shot dead Ex-Servicemen, NK L Rameshwar, the general secretary of Manipur BJP’s ex-servicemen cell at Thoubal Kshetri Leikai, Thoubal district, Manipur in the board daylight on Monday.

A Keshorjit deposited his licensed gun a .32 pistol with two magazines and nine .32 calibre bullets before the police on Monday night.