IMPHAL: At least nine people have lost their lives in a fresh spate of violence in turmoil-hit Manipur.

Moreover, ten people also sustained injuries in the violence.

The incident took place at Khamenlok area in Imphal East district of Manipur on Wednesday (June 14) morning.

This has been confirmed by SP of Imphal East district of Manipur – Shivkanta Singh.

“Nine people have been killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence this morning in Khamenlok area of Imphal East,” said SP Shivkanta Singh.

He added: “Postmortem procedure underway.”

According to sources, miscreants opened fire on people in the village killing nine and injuring 10 others.

Moreover, the miscreants also torched several houses in the village.

With the demise of the nine people, the death toll in the Manipur violence has crossed the 100 mark.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.