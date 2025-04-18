Manipur: NIA arrests third accused in Kwakta IED blast case

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) rearrested Md Islamuddin Khan from his residence in Bishnupur district, Manipur, on Thursday in connection with the Kwakta SUV IED blast case of 2023.

On Friday, Khan was produced before a special NIA court, which remanded him to seven days of judicial custody.

Khan is the third accused in the case, following the earlier arrests of Seiminlun Gangte (42) from Churachandpur district and Md Noor Hussain alias Tomba (37) from Bishnupur district. Khan had initially been arrested on October 19, 2023.

During his legal proceedings, Khan made a confessional statement before the Magistrate and was later declared an approver. As part of a plea deal, he was granted a pardon by the court in exchange for his testimony against the two prime accused.

The trio is charged in connection with an IED blast that occurred on June 21, 2023, on a bridge/culvert along Tiddim Road between Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta in Bishnupur district. The explosion, carried out by Kuki militants, injured three people, including two minors.

The NIA has framed charges against the accused, and a chargesheet has been filed under various sections, including Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, Section 120B, 326, 307, 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 16 and 18UA(P) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 3 of the Explosives Substances Act.