Imphal: A 30-year-old Naga tribal resident of Nongkham Satang Maring village in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district sustained severe facial injuries while attempting to intervene in a fight between Myanmar refugees sheltering in the same village, sources stated on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Wednesday, around 3:30 pm, during the Myanmar water festival celebrations at the refugee camp near border pillar number 82.

It stated that, D Mordaseng Maring, son of D Korung Maring, was reportedly trying to separate two of the over 150 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, who have been taking shelter at the Nongkham Satang village camp since October 2024.

After the deteriorating security situation in neighboring Myanmar forced them to seek shelter, authorities registered these refugees with biometric data.

Following the attack, locals immediately took the injured Naga man to the Assam Rifles post located at border pillar number 82 in Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar to the south.

Later, the Rilram Area Maring Organisation (RAMO), through its secretary Prakash Maring, has strongly condemned the actions of the Myanmar refugees involved in the assault and is demanding swift and proper justice from the relevant authorities.

The issue of refugees and illegal immigrants from Myanmar seeking shelter in Manipur’s border villages has become increasingly critical, particularly following the ongoing conflict within Myanmar, the sources added.

Notably, over 6,000 Myanmar refugees have sought safety in Manipur because the clashes between the People’s Defence Force (PDF) and the military junta in Myanmar have worsened. The National Unity Government (NUG) formed the PDFs in 2021 in response to the military coup.