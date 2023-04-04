IMPHAL: The National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel has imposed a four-year ban on weightlifter from Manipur – Sanjita Chanu.

Sanjita Chanu, a two-time winner at the Commonwealth Games, was handed a four-year ban by NADA for failing a doping test last year.

The 29-year-old weightlifter from Manipur had tested positive for banned Drostanolone Metabolite, an anabolic steroid.

On September 30, 2022, while she was competing in the national games in Gujarat, a sample of her dope was taken.

“It is held that the athlete violated article 2.1 and 2.2 of the NADA ADR, 2021… She is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four (04) years as per article 10.2.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021,” the NADA stated.

Following this, Sanjita Chanu will be stripped of her national games silver medal.

Sanjita Chanu from Manipur had won gold in 48kg category at the 2014 commonwealth games in Glasgow.

At the 2018 edition of commonwealth games in Gold Coast, she was crowned champion in the 53kg category.

Chanu originally hails from Kakching district of Manipur.

She holds the commonwealth games record of 84 kg for the snatch segment in the 53 kg weight category.

Sanjita Chanu took up the sport weightlifting in 2006 in Manipur.