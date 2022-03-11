Imphal: A day after the BJP stormed back to power in Manipur for the second consecutive term, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday met Governor La Ganesan and resigned from his post while the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government took charge, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Chief Minister accompanied by other ministers and MLAs met the Governor and submitted his resignation letter.

“Called on Hon’ble Governor of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan to tender my resignation from the post of Chief Minister today. I will now be serving as the caretaker Chief Minister,” tweeted Singh.

Responding to the hundreds of congratulatory messages sent by the Prime Minister, many central ministers and leaders from across the country, Singh tweeted: “The entire party karyakarta is thankful to our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for his guidance and relentless efforts in bringing peace and development in the state. With this decisive win, we are marching ahead to achieve greater heights under your able leadership.”



Sources said that the BJP central leadership is likely to decide on the leadership within a day or two. The BJP earlier before the two-phase elections (on February 28 and March 5) informally declared that Singh will be the party’s chief ministerial face and will head the next government.



In the northeastern region, after Assam, the BJP, securing an absolute majority on its own, retained power in Manipur for the second consecutive term by winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.



The 61-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader retained his stronghold Heingang Assembly constituency for a record fifth time in a row.



He defeated his rival Congress candidate Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh by a margin of 18,271 votes.