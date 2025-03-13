Imphal: Assam Rifles, assisted by Manipur police, apprehended a suspected international drug smuggler from Myanmar on Wednesday in Moreh, Tengnoupal district.

They recovered a large quantity of World is Your (WIY) tablets, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from his possession.

Based on intelligence from across the border, security forces were on high alert as drug smugglers crossed into Indian territory from Myanmar.

Assam Rifles personnel, with assistance from Moreh police, intercepted and arrested Hery (32) from Tamu, Myanmar, who was riding a bike from Haolenphai side at New Shijang village.

Police seized four packets of WIY tablets (approximately 4.4 kg), a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and an individual MSF appointment card.

The arrested person and the seized items were handed over to the Moreh police station for further investigation and legal action.