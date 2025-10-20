Guwahati: Employees of the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) have strongly denounced a violent attack on essential service personnel at the 33/11 kV Tuila Sub-Station in Churachandpur.

They described the incident, which took place on Saturday around 5:30 pm, as a “brutal assault” on workers responsible for maintaining critical public infrastructure.

In a press statement released on Sunday, staff from SSSD-IX and SSD-III units expressed outrage, calling the incident a direct attack on public service workers with no clear motive.

They condemned the violence as “unacceptable and a violation of workers’ fundamental rights and safety.”

According to the statement, a group of seven MSPCL employees, including the Officer-in-Charge, was allegedly assaulted by unidentified assailants while on duty.

What began as a routine evening turned violent, leaving several staff members injured and traumatised.

MSPCL employees demanded a prompt and transparent investigation into the attack and urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice without delay.

They also called on the Tuila Area Chief Association (TACA) and other relevant parties to resolve the matter under customary laws by midnight on October 20, warning that if the issue remains unresolved, they will escalate it through official law-and-order channels.

Seeking long-term safety, MSPCL staff requested written guarantees ensuring such acts of harassment will not recur.

They emphasised the need for a secure working environment and called for peaceful coexistence between essential service workers and the local community.

The MSPCL team has forwarded copies of their statement to the Deputy General Manager (SSD-III), TACA, and other concerned stakeholders.

In the wake of the assault, statewide outrage has erupted among power department employees, many of whom are now demanding increased security at substations and stricter legal action against those responsible.