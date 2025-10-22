Imphal: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (NE Zone) has sanctioned Rs 74.22 crore to revamp the National Highway-136A, Mayai Lambi road, connecting Imphal to Kakching Lamkhai via Mayang Imphal, a distance of approximately 45 kilometers in southern Manipur, officials reported on Wednesday.

The go-ahead signal from the NoRTH apparently followed after several organizations, including the Mayai Lambi Apunba Lup (MALAL) and the Initiative and Development Organization, Samurou (IDOS), started launching various forms of agitations by blocking the said road from October 16.

The blockade was called to protest the government’s persistent failure to repair the dilapidated condition of NH-136A.

The road has become dangerous and unusable due to neglect and potholes, causing difficulties for commuters, including students, office workers, and emergency services.

Protesters allege that officials with the Public Works Department (PWD) are negligent and corrupt.

However, the officials stated the state Public Works Department had submitted an estimate of Rs 99.78 crore for the project; in turn, the Ministry revised it to Rs 74.22 crore.

The Ministry intimated that the State Public Works Department shall ensure tenders for the project are strictly invited through e-tendering and in accordance with the procedure prescribed by it.

The state authority has also been directed to complete the project by 2027, of which 50 percent of the project costing Rs 36.75 crore shall be completed during 2025-26. The remaining 50 percent shall be completed during 2026-27, costing Rs 36.76 crore.

It is also reported that Rs 71 lakh is earmarked for maintenance during 2027-2030. The project includes provisions such as the construction of an RCC-covered drain and the replacement of one cell culvert.