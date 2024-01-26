IMPHAL: At least three MLAs in Manipur, including two from the ruling BJP, were allegedly “beaten up, abused” by radical armed Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol, during the January 24 Kangla Fort meeting.

According to The Print, this was claimed by one of the legislators who attended the gathering.

Speaking to The Print on condition of anonymity, the first MLA cited above said over three legislators “were beaten up when they refused to agree with the demands of the group”.

“We are too scared to say anything since dissent would mean the group would attack homes of MLAs and burn them down,” the MLA added.

“MLAs who disagreed with them and refused to take the oath were beaten up, there were heated arguments, but, ultimately, they had to give in to their demand,” the MLA said.

Another MLA, also part of the meeting, however, said although there was some disagreement, everyone signed the draft after agreeing to the terms.

“We all signed with our consent,” he said.

As many as 37 MLAs of Manipur and the state’s 2 MPs — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — had answered the group’s “summons” for the meeting, where they took an oath to “protect the integrity of the state”.

The legislators also pledged to fulfil demands made by the group, which included updating the base year of the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to 1951, and abrogating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgents, within 15 days.