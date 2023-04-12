IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was of mixed feelings while releasing an important book, one of the achievements of the ruling government at his office on Wednesday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh, for the first time, since he became the Chief Minister for the second term expressed his pleasure on Wednesday releasing a book, ‘A Compendium of Important Decisions of Manipur Information Commissioner’.

“It is another achievement in the state government’s sincere efforts to maintain accountability and transparency,” the beaming CM said during the function.

The CM on his Twitter post stated, “Pleasure to release the book, A Compendium of Important Decisions of Manipur Information Commission at my residential office today.”

Also read: Manipur: Govt trying to retrieve looted armoury from KIA

He further posted, “The Commission has been taking a crucial role in providing access to information concerning various departments of the government through the RTI Act. The book released today is another achievement in the state government’s sincere efforts to maintain accountability and transparency.”

The book released today is another achievement in the state government’s sincere efforts to maintain accountability and transparency with the general public. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 12, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, the CM also lamented, “Unfortunate is that there are no proper state documents in government record while other individuals staging maintenance.”

Moreover, there is also the report of a lack of proper documents of the erstwhile state durbar which is much needed for good governance, the CM expressed his anguishes.

Manipur State Durbar, 1907-1947 is enforced during the period when Manipur was under British rule. During the Durbar there was a brief biographical sketch of the kings and rulers of Manipur. Many scholars and Durbar members kept documents of secrets in their custody.

He, however, expressed his happiness that a good number of individuals have started presentations of the secret documents of the Durbar and other missing documents that are being included in this book, the CM said, adding that more documents of secrets hidden by the individuals would be presented to the government in the future.