Imphal: Suspected militants allegedly renewed their attacks by dropping two bombs from a drone hovering over the 5 Manipur Rifles camp under the Lamsang police station in Imphal West district on Tuesday night.

Official reports on Wednesday stated that the drone equipped with explosives dropped two bombs in serial near the 5 MR camp at around 9:30 pm on Tuesday.

When the drone dropped a bomb, it exploded near the bunker of the said MR camp at around 9:30 pm and the first dropped bomb blasted at Langeibung bridge, near the said security post at around 9:28 pm.

There were no casualties reported in the incident. The state forces Imphal West district police and Lamsang police station in an emergency response rushed to the area.

However, the drone flew away from the location.

As a part of the follow-up measures, a team of Manipur police experts rushed to the spot.

The team recovered exploded items and sharpel including hanging mechanism bomb cells from the areas.

For further investigation, the recovered items are now in police custody. A case has been registered in this regard, the police said.

Notably, the ongoing ethnic violence between two communities has claimed the lives of over 260 persons including 17 security men lost their lives.