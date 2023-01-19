IMPHAL: Different species of migratory birds from China and Siberia have been flocking the Loktak Lake in Manipur – the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast – to spend the winter.

This was stated by bird watchers on Wednesday during the inaugural function of the Loktak Lake Waterbird Census 2023 Motivation camp held at Keibul Lamjao Nationa Park in Manipur.

Many migratory waterfowl including purple heron, locally called Lam-Prai asangbi, Indian pond heron (Lamprai Urok), Large Egret (Loklenba Urok), Median Egre (Laang Khongsaang), Little egret (Nao-kang Urok), Greyiag Goose (Kanga khongwao), Bar headed goose (Kangsel), Northern Pintail (Meitungnga Leitungnga), Common Teal (Surit), Mallard (Meitung Nga meikon), etc. are some of the rare birds that have been sighted at the Loktak Lake in Manipur over the past few days.

Chairman of the Manipur Wetland Authority Dr Khangenbam Samungou said that the migratory birds and waterfowl after feeding in the lake and taking shelter at the nearby fish farms of Moirang.

The birds have become scattered in their feeding due to the large biomasses kept for fishing.

In line with the migratory birds’ being sojourned at the lake, the annual bird census at Loktak Lake in Manipur will be carried out on January 20 by the Environmental Social Reformation and Sangai Protection Forum.

Over 200 volunteers from different organizations will take part in the counting to be held at 50 different spots.

Loktak is a pulsating lake, with a surface area varying from 250 sq km to 500 sq km during the rainy season with a typical area of 287 sq km.

A Manipur government notification issued recently stated that the census would be sponsored by the Loktak Development Authority (LDA).

Notably, after 94 years, the migratory bird Greater Scaup (a midsized diving duck) locally called ‘Sadangman’, has been sighted at the portions of Hubidak and Takmu, parts of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India.

The greater scaup (Aythya marila) is a medium-sized diving duck belonging to the family Anatidae.

The greater scaup species is distributed in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Canada. It is a rare visitor to the Indian Subcontinent.