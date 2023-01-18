Imphal: With the arrest of an alleged suspect, a Myanmar national, a total of 5 individuals including two Myanmar nationals were picked up in the “terror funding/extortion module” launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at two places, one at India’s border town Moreh and another on Myanmar side, an official source said here on Wednesday.

The sleuths of NIA, in its continuance crackdown related to some insurgent outfits operating along the Manipur-Myanmar border, conducted yet another raid on the Myanmar side close to Manipur’s Moreh border town and arrested one individual on Tuesday, the source said.

The raid was carried out after getting green signals from the Myanmar authorities concerned, the source said.

One suspect identified as S Bruce was arrested on the charge of carrying out extortion activities for an underground group. Several incriminating documents, a laptop, and mobile phones were also recovered from the possession of Bruce, who has been brought to Imphal on Tuesday.

On Friday, NIA carried out raids at 5 different locations in Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector, and arrested 4 persons in relation to the terror funding/extortion module. Over Rs 30 lakh, several incriminating documents, and 4 mobile handsets were also recovered from them.

Four alleged accused namely Suraj Jaswal, Santosh Gupta, Deepak Sharma, and Napolean were produced before the Duty Magistrate, Imphal.

On perusal of the case record and after hearing the submission of the NIA, the court remanded them into seven days of NIA custody till January 20, 2023.

The raids were conducted following reports that crores of rupees were collected by insurgents and deposited a huge amount of money to the banks and other funding syndicates operating in the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector.

NIA has reportedly announced that raids would be continued at its opportune time as some suspects of banks, syndicates and insurgents are under its radar. It is worth mentioning that there are around 30 insurgent outfits operating along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector.