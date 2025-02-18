Manipur: MHA sanctions Rs 28.99 crore for two UNLF-P camps

Imphal: The Indian government has sanctioned Rs 28.99 crore for the construction of two camps of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Manipur.

The UNLF-P had signed a tripartite peace agreement with the governments at the center and state.

Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the construction of two camps to accommodate 300 to 400 people in each camp.

The Pambei-led UNLF had a registered strength of 2500 at the time of signing the peace agreement on November 29, 2023, in New Delhi.

The MHA has sanctioned Rs 28.99 crore for the construction of the two camps at Ingourok in Imphal East district and Kakching Khunou in Kakching district in Manipur.

These two camps to be christened as ‘peace camps’ would be constructed in response to a proposal made by the UNLF-P to construct six camps across the state, reports said.

In this regard, the Manipur Police Housing Corporation issued tender notices for the construction of prefabricated houses and semi-pucca houses.

The report added that the UNLF-P raised a proposal for the construction of six camps at Ingourok and Nongshum in Imphal East, Kakching Khunou in Kakching district, Phayeng in Imphal West, Saiton in Bishnupur and a location in Jiribam district.

UNLF, founded in 1964, had been demanding a sovereign Manipur nation. Currently, it has two factions, UNLF-P and UNLF-K.