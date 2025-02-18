Imphal: A total of 37,052 candidates – 18,592 female students and 18,460 males have registered to appear in the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLCE) 2025 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM).

The examinations are set to commence on February 19 (Wednesday) in 155 examination centres – 93 centres in the valley and 62 in the hills. It would be continued till March 7.

BOSEM chairman Akham Joykumar said that for smooth passage of the examinations, ten nodal officers have been appointed for centres in the hills.

In the valley centres, the inspection teams comprising teachers, student bodies, and civil society organisations (CSOs) will monitor the situation.

Moreover, special observers will also inspect the centres suspected of indulging in malpractices and unfair means in the examination halls.

Urging the candidates to face their exams without disruption, the Chairman appealed to the public to refrain from calling bandhs, blockades, or general strikes to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the candidates during the examination period.