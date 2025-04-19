Manipur: Masked robbers loot Rs 3 Crore worth of Gold at gunpoint in Imphal East

Imphal: A gang of masked robbers on Friday looted gold ornaments worth Rs 3 crores at gunpoint from a jewellery shop near the Konung Mamang under the Porompat police station in Imphal East district, said an official on Saturday.

According to the official, the incident took place around 6:30 p.m., shortly after the owners of Dhanapati Jewellery, Laipubam Dhanapati (47) and her husband Bachaspatimayum Rama, had shut the store and were preparing to leave.

Following the incident, the owner of the jewellery shop filed a written complaint at the Porompat Police station.

It stated that two masked gunmen snatched a bag containing the ornaments from Dhanapati while she was trying to place it in the backseat of the car. The two robbers who came on a two-wheeler sped away on their vehicle after committing the crime, the complaint noted.

The police have registered a case and are collecting CCTV footage in the area for further investigations, the official added.

