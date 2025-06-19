Imphal: The Government of Manipur has issued a directive to all Deputy Commissioners to ensure full compliance with the Manipur Names of Places Act to maintain consistency and legal validity in the naming and alteration of place names in the state.

This follows the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, published in the Extraordinary Gazette on March 15, 2024, came into force with immediate effect upon its notification in the Official Gazette of Manipur.

The Land Resources Department, in an office memorandum, states that any naming or renaming of places within Manipur must receive prior approval from the department. Under the same Act, the authorities have constituted a Place Names Committee that submits reports and recommendations to the State Government.

The memorandum cautions all government departments and authorities to strictly comply with the provisions of the Act.

It also states that violations of this Act are punishable under Section 13 of the legislation with imprisonment ranging from one to three years and a fine between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 2 lakhs.

Notably, the House passed “The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024” during the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly’s 5th Session in March 2024.

Officials said that the directive to the DCs came when the Committee on Protection of Meetei Victims’ Moreh (COPMeV) asserted that the absence of names of Moreh Meetei/Meitei localities on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Management Portal has hindered online registration of displaced Meiteis from the border town, Moreh, the border in Tengnoupal district.

In a statement, COPMeV said that Kuki names have replaced the five Meetei localities—Heinoumakhong Leikai, Khunou Leikai, Premnagar Mongyamba Leikai, Turel Wangma Leikai, and Moreh Bazar Khongnangthaba Leikai—on the latest Google Maps.