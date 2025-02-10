Manipur man arrested in Tripura while attempting to smuggle arms into Bangladesh

Agartala: Security agencies, including the Customs Division, apprehended a man from Manipur late Sunday evening at Shingicherra in Khowai, Tripura while he was attempting to smuggle arms and ammunition into Bangladesh.

According to Tripura Police sources, officials of the Customs Division, Agartala, received intelligence that a Manipur-based individual, allegedly linked to a trans-border syndicate involved in arms and narcotics smuggling, was travelling on the Guwahati-Agartala Special train from Lumding to Agartala with illegal arms and ammunition.

“The information was developed further, and since the exact delivery location of the arms was uncertain, officers of the Customs Division, Agartala, maintained close surveillance on the suspect’s movements. Following an extensive operation that spanned several hours, the officers of Teliamura Customs Preventive Force and Divisional Preventive Force, Agartala, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs Division, successfully intercepted the individual near Border Post Shingicherra, Khowai, as he attempted to smuggle arms and ammunition into Bangladesh through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Khowai,” a source stated.

During the operation, authorities recovered four pistols (.32mm) of Russian, US, and Indian make, along with 150 rounds of .32mm bullets and five magazines from the suspect’s possession.

“A case has been registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused has been arrested and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Khowai, who has remanded him to judicial custody,” the source added.

