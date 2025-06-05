Imphal: Assam Rifles and state police forces have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and weapons from two abandoned camps of insurgents located in separate districts of Manipur.

Manipur police reported that during anti-insurgency operations, law enforcement teams uncovered concealed weapons at Airipok Changamdabi Chingya hills under the jurisdiction of Andro police station in Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovered arsenal included one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle with a magazine, one Lathode gun, ten rounds of .303 live ammunition, six rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, and six rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition.

Following this, another operation was conducted along the track from Yangoubung to Lalim Lok River under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar to the south.

The teams discovered a temporary camp used by the insurgents during this nearly three-hour-long operation. Among the items recovered were three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and four crude grenades.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All recovered weapons and explosives were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal action. Police also confirmed that multiple cases have been registered under relevant legal provisions in connection with the seizure.