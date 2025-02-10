Manipur: Looted weapons recovered, one militant arrested in Thoubal

Imphal: Security forces have recovered eight weapons that were looted and arrested a militant in Thoubal district, Manipur.

The operation was conducted in response to the looting of weapons from a police outpost at Kakmayai.

According to the police report, the large-scale operation was carried out in multiple targeted areas, including Ningel, Malom, Toubul, and Langathel villages.

The security forces busted a hideout and arrested Hijam Ningthem Singh, a 49-year-old cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party.

The recovered weapons include three AK rifles, five SLR rifles, and other arms, ammunition, and warlike stores.

The security forces also seized 48 live rounds of Insas and AK ammunition, 25 empty cases of assorted ammunition, 11 HE grenades, and other military equipment.

The police have launched a further investigation into the matter.