Imphal: The Manipur government has reviewed the work for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed expansion and upgradation of road networks connecting the Loktak Lake to four valley districts.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the present status and determination of the boundary of the Loktak Lake at his Secretariat.

In a social media post, Singh wrote, “Deliberated on the ongoing initiatives aimed at safeguarding the lake’s environment and addressing challenges such as encroachments and pollution.”

The meeting followed after the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Chairman M Asnikumar Singh recently led a team of surveyors for the proposed expansion and upgradation of the Moirang-Thanga Road and the bridge over Loktak Lake.

The project when implemented will provide direct connectivity to four valley districts – Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal while integrating Thanga with key national highways, including Tiddim Road (NH-2), Mayai Lambi (NH-137/A), and National Highway 102 (Indo-Myanmar National Highway/Asian Highway).

The Loktak is currently connected with one district – Bishnupur.

M Asnikumar said infrastructure development would serve as a cornerstone for regional integration, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Loktak holds immense ecological, cultural, and economic significance for our state and country and we must take proactive measures to preserve its unique ecosystem while ensuring its sustainable management.