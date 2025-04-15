Imphal: Manipur’s Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Anurag Bajpai, personally distributed livelihood improvement and income-generating items to 72 selected beneficiaries living along the Indo-Myanmar international border in Chandel district.

As part of this initiative, Bajpai handed out 51 honey bee-rearing boxes and 21 sewing machines to support the beneficiaries in enhancing their livelihood opportunities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to an official statement, these items were distributed under the Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC) of the Green India Mission (GIM), currently being implemented by the District Forest Office in Chandel.

To further assess the mission’s progress, Bajpai chaired a review meeting at the Chandel Mini Secretariat.

The meeting brought together key officials, including Additional PCCF Soreiphy Vashum, CCF-II Gaithaolu Thaimei, CF of the Eastern Circle Sanajaoba Khuraijam, JS (TCI) H Bobby Sharma, Handlooms & Textiles Director Jiten Singh, and MD of MANIDCO.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Senior district officials such as the SP of Chandel, the DFO, SDMs, General Manager (DIC), and representatives from the Agriculture, Pisciculture, Skill Development/Labour, and Health Departments also attended the session.

During the meeting, Bajpai underscored the vital role of Joint Forest Management Committees in the successful execution of the Green India Mission. He highlighted how these community-based committees contribute significantly to the planning, implementation, and monitoring of afforestation and reforestation efforts.

By operating at the village level, JFMCs partner with the government to ensure sustainable forest management and environmental protection.