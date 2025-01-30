Manipur leaders call for peace and non-violence on Martyrs' Day

Imphal: Manipur’s Governor, Chief Minister, and Opposition leader called for peace and the promotion of non-violence as the only path to progress during the observance of Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, on Thursday.

The leaders emphasized that there is no alternative to non-violence in fostering development in the strife-torn state.

The day marked the 77th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Chief Guest at the event, led the tribute by laying a wreath at the statue of Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial Hall in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and top civil and police officers, also participated in the homage.

A two-minute silence was observed in the city, and sirens were sounded at two intervals from 10:59 am to 11:00 am and from 11:03 am to 11:04 am.

In his address, Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the people to uphold the principles of non-violence, truth, and self-reliance, which continue to inspire millions globally. Opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh, also a former Chief Minister, stressed that non-violence is the only way to achieve lasting peace and progress, especially at a time when the state is grappling with ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

This call for peace and non-violence comes at a critical time as Manipur continues to face turmoil due to ongoing ethnic clashes.