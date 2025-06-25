Imphal: Road connectivity between Silchar (Assam) and Imphal (Manipur) via Jiribam district headquarters has been severely disrupted following massive landslides at two places near the Nungkao, Tamenglong district of Manipur on Wednesday morning, officials said.

As a result, vehicular movement was severely disrupted, leaving around 80 goods-laden vehicles, LPG tankers, and oil tankers plying towards Imphal from Silchar stranded at Nungkao village.

Empty trucks and other private vehicles plying towards Silchar from Imphal are also awaiting debris clearance on this road. The landslides have affected around 80-meter-long roads at two different places.

The construction and repairing companies ABCI and NIDCL have started land and debris clearance works promptly, mobilising the efforts to address the situation, deploying three excavators to remove the accumulating hilly soils.

Officials stated that the clearance of the debris may take around five hours to resume the road connectivity between the two states.

Incessant rains for the past three days are a primary trigger for landslides, saturating soil and increasing its susceptibility to sliding, as seen in various incidents in Manipur.

The CRPF convoy party was also disrupted in the fresh landslide that occurred at around 6.30 am on this road on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the movement of 100 vehicles carrying essential items along the NH-37 has been ensured.

Officials report added that strict security measures are taken in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.