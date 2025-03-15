Imphal: A massive landslide has completely blocked NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam road) at Nungdalal under Nungba police station in Tamenglong district, Manipur, leaving many vehicles stranded, officials reported.

The landslide, triggered by premonsoon rains over the last two days, occurred around 2 AM on Saturday, covering a 30-meter stretch of the highway. Over 200 vehicles, including oil tankers, LPG bullet tankers, and empty trucks, have been stranded on both sides of the road.

Authorities have deployed National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) with excavators and other machinery to clear the debris. Officials estimate that it will take around 9 hours to restore traffic.

Meanwhile, a Manipur police report confirmed that 158 essential goods vehicles were able to pass through NH-37 before the landslide occurred. Security forces are conducting search operations and maintaining strict security along vulnerable areas.

A total of 104 checkpoints have been set up across different districts to ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

